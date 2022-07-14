Catholic World News

State government clears Indian cardinal on contested real estate deals

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, a court in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) authorized an investigation into the contested real-estate dealings of Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.



In 2018, the Congregation for Eastern Churches, citing the financial scandal, stripped Cardinal George Alencherry of his authority over his archdiocese and named Bishop Jacob Manathodath as apostolic administrator. In 2019, the Pope restored Cardinal Alencherry’s full authority.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

