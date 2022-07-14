Catholic World News

Fire destroys half of the Chapels of Light at Lourdes shrine

July 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A fire has destroyed four of the eight Chapels of Light at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.



Vincent Neymon, director of communications and resources at the shrine, “speculated that the wind caused a candle to ignite the wooden frame of one of the chapels,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!