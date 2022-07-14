Catholic World News

Fort Worth Catholic Charities CEO removed after planning women’s empowerment summit

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It became apparent by your obstinacy and your vehemence that you were articulating positions that you very dearly hold and were willing to defend them despite their being at odds with Catholic teaching,” Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth told the former CEO.



Bishop Olson added that the former CEO held a position that “misrepresents Catholic teaching and is more strictly aligned with the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion espoused by postmodern theorists. These social principles and your action in alignment with them are most truly hostile to the principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the authentic teaching of the Catholic Church.”

