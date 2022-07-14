Catholic World News

Sri Lanka’s Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith calls for restraint amid political crisis

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Amid a political crisis that saw President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flee the country without resigning, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo appealed for peace and restraint. Protestors have occupied the president’s house and prime minister’s residence.

