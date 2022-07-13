Catholic World News

Pope repeats call for ‘ecological conversion’

July 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his call for “ecological conversion” in a July 13 message to participants in a Vatican conference on “Resilience of People and Ecosystems under Climate Stress.”



“The phenomenon of climate change has become an emergency that no longer remains at the margins of society,” the Pope said. He emphasized the need for wealthy nations to reduce their emissions; for broader access to clean water and renewable energy; for a move toward “climate-resilient agriculture;“ and for adoption of a simpler life that would preserve natural resources.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!