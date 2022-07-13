Catholic World News

Catholic funds in quandary after companies support abortion rights

July 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Bloomberg

CWN Editor's Note: After a number of blue-chip companies announced that would pay travel costs for employees who wished to travel out of state to abort their children, Bloomberg sought comment from a half dozen faith-based investment fund managers.



According to the report, “the USCCB said in an email that it is monitoring the impact of company policies on its investment strategy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!