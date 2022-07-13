Catholic World News

Advocate for the MINDS Act, USCCB, CRS urge

July 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sponsored by Rep. Theodore Deutch (D-FL), the MINDS Act (Mental Health in International Development and Humanitarian Settings Act, H.R.3988) is “the first-ever US legislation to include mental health services in foreign assistance programming,” according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services.



“Lift your voice today so our sisters and brothers in need may have the psychological support systems necessary to uphold their dignity, build resilience and thrive,” the USCCB and CRS added in their action alert. “You can make a difference!”

