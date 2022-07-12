Catholic World News

Mexican bishops’ spokesman rejects president’s criticism

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to criticism by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the secretary-general of the Mexican bishops’ conference has denied the Church leaders are meddling in political affairs when they denounce the climate of violence in the country.



Bishop Ramon Castro Castro said that “we have done our job as pastors, presenting the truth.” He challenged political leaders to perform their own duties, safeguarding public security: “It’s an essential role of the authorities to provide the country peace and justice.”

