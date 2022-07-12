Catholic World News

Malta archbishop decries abortion, IVF

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta lamented abortion and in-vitro fertilization after the nation’s parliament passed legislation that will mandate the freezing of human embryos with any of nine genetic conditions.



The prelate, who also serves as Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that “there is nothing worse than this culture of waste.”

