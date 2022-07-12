Catholic World News

The ‘cities and villages of Ukraine are burning,’ Major Archbishop warns

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on July 11 that “cities and villages of Ukraine are burning.”



“The fiercest battles are taking place in the Donetsk region and in the east of the Kharkiv region,” he explained. “The cities of Slovyansk, Bakhmut, and Kramatorsk ... become like a triangle of fire, on which the enemy has concentrated most of his army that has come to our land.”



“Last night, the peaceful city of Kharkiv was again bombarded with rockets,” he continued. “Almost in the center of the city, a Russian rocket again hit a residential building.”



“The land of Kherson is burning, Ukrainian fields full of bread are burning, and the enemy is not giving the opportunity to put out these fires,” he added. “But Ukraine is standing. Ukraine is fighting. And Ukraine is praying.”

