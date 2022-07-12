Catholic World News

Bishops consider personal prelature for Philippine migrants

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine bishops may soon present the Vatican with a proposal, two years in the making, for a personal prelature—akin to a worldwide borderless diocese—that would allow a Philippine bishop to care for the 10 million Philippine migrants in other countries.



The Church currently has one personal prelature, Opus Dei. The Code of Canon Law discusses personal prelatures in Canons 294-297.

