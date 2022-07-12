Catholic World News

China offers women perks for having babies, if they’re married

July 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese Communist Party “for decades forced abortions and sterilizations on women as part of its one-child policy,” the report notes. “Now, faced with a demographic crisis, it wants women to have more than one baby — and preferably three ... With China’s birthrate at a historical low, officials have been doling out tax and housing credits, educational benefits and even cash incentives to encourage women to have more children.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!