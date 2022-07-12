Catholic World News

Arizona bishops laud signing of state school choice bill

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Under the provisions of a new Arizona school-choice law, participating families will receive “more than $6,500 per year per child for private school, homeschooling, micro schools, tutoring, or any other kinds of educational service that helps meet the needs of their students outside the traditional public school system.”



The state’s bishops said that they were “thankful that significant legislation to expand school choice (HB 2853) was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey ... Parents are the primary educators of their children and know what schools best fit the needs of their families.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

