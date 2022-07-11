Catholic World News

‘Marriage tax’ hits poor US couples hardest, study shows

July 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Bureau of Economic Research

CWN Editor's Note: The “marriage tax”—the extra taxes that a couple pays if they are marry—probably discourages many young Americans from marriage, according to a new study by the National Bureau for Economic Research.



The study finds that the effect of the “marriage tax” falls most heavily on couples who are struggling economically; for them the negative impact is more than twice what it is for the wealthiest couples. Also, women with children are mostly likely to see the extra tax as an impediment to marriage.



Since social-science research confirms that children raised by married parents are likely to fare better economically, the study suggests that the “marriage tax” tends to perpetuate family poverty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!