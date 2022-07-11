Catholic World News

Lebanese prelate warns against bid to ‘sabotage’ new government

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai has warned that the country’s political crisis “count deteriorate further” if political parties continue to delay formation of a new government.



Partisan posturing, he said, can only threaten the resilience of the state, fuel the anger of the people and expose Lebanon to interference, manipulation and a new subordination to regional and global geopolitical actors.”

