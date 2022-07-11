Catholic World News

Holy See takes part in Ukraine Recovery Conference

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The conference, which took place in Lugano, Switzerland, concluded with the adoption of principles for the nation’s reconstruction.

