Jesuits in moment of silence in Mexico for murdered priests

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following the murder of two elderly Jesuit priests, the Church in Mexico held a day of prayer for peace on July 10.



“The murders and disappearances that are committed daily in the country are a call from God to unite to ask for peace,” the Mexican Episcopal Conference, the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious of Mexico, and the Mexican Province of the Society of Jesus said in a statement. “The spilled blood of these brothers and sisters is the blood of Jesus that falls to the earth to make it fertile and to embark on a path of peace.”

