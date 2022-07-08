Catholic World News

Pope says crackdown on abuse is ‘irreversible’

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that the Church is thoroughly committed to ending the scandal of sexual abuse, and “the direction taken on this is irreversible.”



The Pontiff spoke about the changes in the Vatican’s handling of abuse during an interview with the Reuters news agency. The latest segment of that wide-ranging interview was made public July 8.



Pope Francis praised the work of the special commission on sexual abuse, chaired by Cardinal Sean O’Malley, which has continued to recommend policies for the universal Church. “There is resistance,” he said, “but each time there is more awareness that this is the path.”



Pope Francis himself continues to face criticism for his moves to protect some prelates who have been accused of sexual abuse.

