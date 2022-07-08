Catholic World News

Pro-abortion protesters disrupt Mass in Chicago

July 08, 2022

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place at Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph Parish in Chicago, which “has hired security officers for weekend Masses, weddings, and parish events over the past three years,” according to the pastor, Father Lawrence Lisowski.

