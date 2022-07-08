Catholic World News

Catholic trade college launched in Ohio

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic trade college, the College of St. Joseph the Worker, has been launched in Steubenville, OH, and is scheduled to open in 2023.



“Thus far, we have raised approximately $3 million,” said founder Jacob Imam. “To reach maturity, we intend to raise an additional $9 million; but we have a sustainable model with the capital we currently have.”

