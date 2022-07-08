Catholic World News

Little-known abortion pill maker faces scrutiny

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The pills used to conduct what are known as medication abortions are becoming hotly contested in the US,” the report notes. “Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month and states began adding restrictions on abortion, the pills accounted for more than half of abortions in the US ... Enforcing abortion bans where pills are available could be difficult, policy experts said, because they can be sent through the mail and taken at home.”

