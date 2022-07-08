Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin at Mass in Juba: ‘War and corruption cannot bring peace’

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, is visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in the Pope’s place, following the Pope’s decision to postpone his apostolic journey there at the advice of his doctors.



“Never again violence,” Cardinal Parolin preached at Mass on July 7 in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, which suffered civil war from 2013 to 2020. “Never again fratricidal conflicts. Never again war” (video).



The previous day, Cardinal Parolin visited a camp for 150,000 displaced persons in Bentiu, South Sudan, and lamented the conditions there.

