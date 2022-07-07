Catholic World News

Survey finds partisan divide in US opinions on Covid response

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A majority of Americans believe that the official response to the Covid epidemic was effective in protecting public health, according to a new Pew Research survey. But most respondents said that public officials did not give adequate priority to “meeting the educational needs of K-12 students.”



The Pew poll found a sharp divide in opinions on the public response to Covid. While 55% said that vaccination was “extremely” or “very” effective, 23% said that it was “not at all” effective in stopping the disease. On the role of social distancing the split was even more evident, with 34% saying it was extremely/very effective and 30% saying it was “not at all” effective.



The division of opinions on Covid followed partisan political lines, Pew found, with conservatives and Republicans more likely to question the official response.

