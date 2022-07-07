Catholic World News

Australia’s Plenary Council assembly passes motions on Indigenous, abuse

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian bishops’ plenary council, thrown into crisis following a vote on the female diaconate, has passed resolutions on the sexual abuse of minors and on the incorporation of some indigenous symbols into the sacred liturgy.



“Aboriginal people have no doubt that Christ is God, (or of) the supremacy of Christ, and that Christ brings everything to fulfillment,” said Bishop Charles Gauci of Darwin. “If we use some of their symbols for cleansing, what’s wrong with that?”

