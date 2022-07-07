Catholic World News

Kremlin spokesman: There are no ‘substantive contacts’ on a papal visit to Moscow

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Reuters, Pope Francis expressed a desire to visit Moscow: “And now it is possible, after I come back from Canada, it is possible that I manage to go to Ukraine. The first thing is to go to Russia to try to help in some way, but I would like to go to both capitals.”



Reacting to the papal comment, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that “such a summit visit needs to discussed, it needs to be prepared but, to my knowledge, there are no substantive contacts to that effect for now.”

