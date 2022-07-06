Catholic World News

Mississippi judge allows abortion ban to take effect

July 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A judge in Mississippi has turned down a request from the operators of the state’s only abortion clinic to block implementation of new law. The clinic is expected to close on July 6, as the law will take effect the next day.



The Mississippi law allows for legal abortion only in cases of rape or danger to the mother’s life. It was passed in 2007 as a “trigger law,” to take effect when the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!