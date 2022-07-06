Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith demands resignation of Sri Lanka leader

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, Sri Lanka, has renewed his call for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



At a July 5 press conference the cardinal charged that Rajapaksa has lost the ability to lead the country through a period of crisis. He said that the president’s family “considers their political power more important than the wellbeing of the people.”

