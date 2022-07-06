Catholic World News

19 Catholic institutions announce divestment from fossil fuels

July 06, 2022

Catholic Bishops' Conference of England & Wales

CWN Editor's Note: Nineteen Catholic institutions, including the Archdiocese of Armagh and Marquette University, were among the 35 Christian institutions that announced their divestment from fossil fuels on July 5.



“I think it’s going to get to the stage (where) it will be an embarrassment for any Catholic institution that hasn’t divested,” said Archbishop William Nolan of Glasgow. This has gone from a purely symbolic gesture to something much, much more than that. Because we’re now advocating, and Pope Francis is advocating as well, (for) a complete change of lifestyle.”



“In 2020, the Vatican called on Catholic institutions to divest from fossil fuel companies given their harm to the environment,” added Father Joshtrom Isaac Kureethadam, Coordinator of the Ecology Sector in the Dicastery for Integral Human Development. “I applaud these prophetic institutions divesting today and encourage every institution in the world to reduce our dependence on such harmful energy sources by divesting from fossil fuels.”

