New York archdiocesan official analyzes legal consequences of Dobbs

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Edward Mechmann, an attorney and Director of Public Policy for the Archdiocese of New York, said that “it is truly remarkable and encouraging to see fetal personhood discussed, and the right to life before birth explicitly recognized, in a majority opinion of the Supreme Court.”



“Dobbs has done our society a favor by taking the abortion debate out of the courts and back into the public square,” he continued. “It is now up to us to make abortion’s awful reality manifest and change the hearts and minds of our brethren.”

