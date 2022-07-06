Catholic World News

Florida 15-week abortion ban reinstated after legal appeal

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A judge in Florida, the nation’s third most populous state, ruled that the right to privacy in the state’s constitution includes a right to abortion. The state has appealed the ruling, and the law is again in effect.

