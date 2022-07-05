Catholic World News

‘We proclaim Jesus through witness of brotherly love,’ Pope tells pilgrims

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his July 3 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 10:1-12, 17-20).



“The evangelizing mission is not based on personal activism, that is, on ‘doing,’ but on the witness of brotherly love, even amid the difficulties that living together entails,” the Pope said. “May the Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, teach us how to prepare the way for the Lord with the witness of fraternity.”

