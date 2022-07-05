Catholic World News

Pope prays for victims of Italian glacier tragedy, appeals for care of environment

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The tragedies we are living because of climate change must push us to urgently find new paths that are respectful towards people and nature,” Pope Francis said in an Italian-language tweet, after the collapse of an Italian glacier triggered an avalanche that killed seven.

