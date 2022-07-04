Catholic World News

Two more priests kidnapped in Nigeria

July 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Two more Catholic priests were kidnapped in Nigeria on July 2, less than a week after the funeral of another priest who was killed in a kidnap attempt.



Fathers Peter Udo and Philemon Oboh were stopped on the road as they returned from Benin City; their abductors fired shots in the air and blocked their car. Police are hunting for the kidnappers.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!