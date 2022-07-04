Catholic World News

Martyrs of Zenta beatified in Orán, Argentina

July 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two missionaries who were martyred in Zenta, Argentina, in 1683 were beatified on July 2 in San Ramón de la Nueva Orán. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided at the beatification Mass (video).



The namesake diocese, governed by Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta from 2013 to 2017, is colloquially known as Nueva Orán or Orán. Four months after the bishop’s resignation from his see, Pope Francis appointed him assessor of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See. In 2021, Bishop Zanchetta was convicted of sexual abuse, and one of his victims recently discussed the prelate’s authoritarianism and racism.



The canon lawyer who represented Zanchetta in a canonical trial is now, at the Pope’s behest, conducting a preliminary canonical investigation in the diocese; Crux reported that priests, deacons, and seminarians who testified against Zanchetta have been questioned.



On July 3, Pope Francis praised the martyrs of Zenta: “These two missionaries, who dedicated their life to the transmission of the faith and the defense of indigenous populations, were killed in 1683 because they brought the message of peace of the Gospel. May the example of these martyrs help us to bear witness to the Good News without compromise, dedicating ourselves generously to the service of the weakest.”

