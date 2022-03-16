Catholic World News

Zanchetta victim discusses prelate’s authoritarianism, racism

March 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Diario El Tribuno (Salta, Argentina)

CWN Editor's Note: In a Spanish-language interview summarized in English by CNA, one of Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta’s victims discussed his experience in the seminary, the racism and bullying he experienced from the now-convicted prelate, and his treatment by diocesan officials after he lodged his allegation.



The former seminarian made his comments in an interview with Diario El Tribuno. In 2019, the Argentine newspaper reported that in 2015, a diocesan official found on the prelate’s phone “pornographic images of explicit homosexual sex between youths,” as well as explicit selfies of Bishop Zanchetta.



Following the 2019 El Tribuno report, Pope Francis recalled in an interview that he had “immediately” summoned Zanchetta to Rome and that the prelate “defended himself by saying that they had hacked him, and he defended himself well.” The Pope also said that the evidence left a doubt, and “in dubio pro reo” [in a doubt, favor the accused].



Following a later complaint made to the Vatican against Zanchetta, the prelate resigned in August 2017. Four months later, Pope Francis appointed him assessor of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See.

