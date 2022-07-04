Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin speaks of importance of journey to Africa

July 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, is visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in the Pope’s place, following the Pope’s decision to postpone his apostolic journey there at the advice of his doctors.



“We will go to show the Pope’s solidarity to these people who are living in terrible conditions,” Cardinal Parolin said. “There are different activities that involve various categories of people, but always in this perspective of bringing them the presence, the affection, and the blessing of the Pope.”

