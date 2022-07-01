Catholic World News

Nigerian clerics demand government action against attacks

July 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 700 clerics attended the funeral of a murdered Nigerian priest, and demanded government action to stop the attacks.



Archbishop Matthew Man-oso Ndagoso of Kaduna, who presided at the funeral, said that the people of Nigeria are being held hostage by terrorist attacks. Noting that three priests of his archdiocese have been murdered in the past year, he said: “Even during the civil war, it was not as bad as it is now.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!