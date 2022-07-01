Catholic World News

British tribunal rules against doctor who refused to use preferred pronouns for transgender individuals

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. David Mackereth’s “beliefs are based on what the Bible says in Genesis 1:27; that we are born male and female and that a person cannot change their sex or gender,” Britain’s Employment Appeal Tribunal said in its ruling. “This belief conflicted with DWP’s [Department for Work and Pensions’] policies.”

