Violent vandalism attack on Catholic church in Washington State

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A 31-year-old was booked on felony assault and hate crime charges following vandalism at St. Louise Parish in Bellevue, a city of 150,000 in Washington.



Since May 2020, there have been at least 143 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

