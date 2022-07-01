Catholic World News

Papal prayer intention for July: for the elderly

July 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s July 2022 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “Let us pray for the elderly, that they may become teachers of tenderness so that their experience and wisdom may help young people to look towards the future with hope and responsibility.”

