Catholic World News

Knee pain again forces Pope to miss meeting

June 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis missed a meeting with a Jewish delegation on June 30, due to a recurrence of severe pain in his knee.



The apparent setback occurred after the Pope’s condition had seemed to be improving, and he had told a group of Spanish bishops that he had been able to walk without assistance. Pope Francis has rejected the option of surgery for his painful knee condition, which has forced him to postpone a planned trip to Africa that was scheduled for early July, and now threatens another papal voyage, to Canada, later in the month.



In a prepared message to the Jewish delegation, the Pontiff said that inter-religious dialogue is valuable as a sign of mutual respect and an aid in the fight against extremism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!