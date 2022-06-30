Catholic World News

Albany diocese proposes mediation for abuse victims: bankruptcy as alternative

June 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Times Union

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Albany, New York, has offered a plan of mediation to settle lawsuits brought by sex-abuse victims, saying that the alternative would be bankruptcy.



The diocese explained that mediation would “avoid the costly expenses and prolonged delays” that would results from a bankruptcy filing. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger added: “In either scenario, the amount of funds available to be disbursed to survivors is the same.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!