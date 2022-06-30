Catholic World News

Nicaragua expels Mother Teresa’s sisters

June 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega has expelled the Missionaries of Charity, along with dozens of other charitable groups.



The Ortega regime, which has steadily tightened restrictions on the Church, cited the Missionaries of Charity for failing to comply with government regulations, which—according to the government—were designed to prevent terrorism.

