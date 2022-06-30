Catholic World News

New realities require care for people in poverty, Pope tells Caritas Spain

June 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message (in Spanish) to the president of Spanish Caritas on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its foundation.



“The poor and the excluded are the privileged recipients of the Gospel; they occupy a preferential place in the heart of God, to the point that he himself became poor,” said the Pope, as he called on the Spanish bishops’ charity to undertake the “path of mercy” and a “path of renewal.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

