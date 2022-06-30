Catholic World News

Archbishop asks faithful to be in solidarity with migrants who died in truck

June 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: 53 migrants were found dead in the San Antonio trailer deaths, the deadliest migrant smuggling incident in US history.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

