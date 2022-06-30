Catholic World News

Abortion opponents consider how far to press after end of Roe v. Wade

June 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “Some powerful voices in the movement urge a measured approach guided by political realities post-Roe, seeking to ban the procedure after the first trimester in more moderate states and maintaining meaningful exceptions for rape and incest,” the report notes. “Others view this as a once-in-a-generation moment and moral imperative to push for a complete end to abortion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!