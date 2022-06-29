Catholic World News

FBI investigating New Orleans archdiocese on abuse complaints

June 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a major investigation of the New Orleans archdiocese, centered on the handling of sex-abuse complaints.



While most criminal investigations of sex abuse by Catholic clerics has been conducted by local or state officials, the FBI has launched a wide-ranging federal probe, with a focus on possible violations of the Mann Act, which makes it a federal crime to transport people across state lines for illicit sexual purposes. Several priests are suspected of taking boys to neighboring states and molesting them.



The FBI investigation reportedly covers the archdiocesan handling of abuse complaints that date back several decades, and could prompt federal prosecutors demand the release of confidential archdiocesan records.



Both the FBI and the New Orleans archdiocese have declined to comment on the investigation.

