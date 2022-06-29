Catholic World News

122 priests ordained in France this year

June 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Église catholique en France

CWN Editor's Note: 122 priests were ordained in France this year, down slightly from 130 in 2020 and 126 in 2021, but higher than the 80 to 100 men who were typically ordained each year between 1985 and 2010.



The highest numbers of ordinations were for the Community of St. Martin (14) and the Archdiocese of Paris (10). At the Vatican’s request, ordinations were postponed in the Diocese of Fréjus-Toulon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!