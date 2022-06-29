Catholic World News

USCCB hosts youth conference with emphasis on diversity

June 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Alive in Christ: Young, Diverse, Prophetic Voices Journeying Together” was the theme of the conference organized by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.



An inclusive language glitch “vexed some attendees,” according to another report on the conference.

