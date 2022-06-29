Catholic World News

Spanish government expands transgender practices to children as young as 12

June 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Under the new law, “all Spanish nationals above 16 will be able to change their gender and name by simply stating their desire to do so twice within a period of four months ... Teenagers between 14 and 16 will be able to apply for these changes with parental permission or by going to a judge if there is disagreement among them. A court’s involvement is mandatory in applications for those between 12 and 14.”

